Penny Hardaway announces Memphis will play UT next season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Penny Hardaway has only been the head basketball coach for the University of Memphis basketball team for six days, but you can already tell change is happening.
Hardaway was making another media appearance Monday morning on the "Jason and John Show" where he made an announcement that excited the entire City of Memphis.
He confirmed on the radio show that the University of Tennessee is back on the basketball schedule for next season. The two teams last played on Jan. 4, 2013. The Tigers have won the last three meetings, including a 99-97 overtime win in the Maui Invitational in '11.
The biggest game between the two rivals came on Feb. 23, 2008, when No. 2 Tennessee beat No. 1 Memphis 66-62 at the FedExForum.
Penny Hardaway also mentioned on the Jason and John Show he believes Tiger Hoops can be relevant again in five years.
"Five years from now, I see us being the top program in the country," Penny said.
Penny finally mentioned he’s meeting with Nike during the Final Four to discuss what Nike will do exclusively for the Tigers this upcoming season.
