Penny Hardaway hires Mike Miller to Memphis coaching staff, report says

    Former Memphis Grizzlies star Mike Miller will be joining Penny Hardaway’s coaching staff at the University of Memphis, according to Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com and 92.9 FM ESPN.

    Miller played in the NBA for nearly two decades. He was drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in 2000. His career included stops in Memphis, Minnesota, Washington, Cleveland, and Denver.

    The sharp shooter won two NBA Championships while playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for the Heat.

    Miller retired from the NBA after the 2017 season and his family settled in Memphis.

    The news of Miller’s imminent hire as an assistant coach at the UofM was first reported by John Martin of 92.9 FM ESPN on Wednesday night.

    Hardaway’s staff now has one assistant coach opening.

    The other has been filled by Tony Madlock, who played alongside Penny at the University of Memphis. 

