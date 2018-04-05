Penny Hardaway hires Mike Miller to Memphis coaching staff, report says

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Mike Miller will be joining Penny Hardaway’s coaching staff at the University of Memphis, according to Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com and 92.9 FM ESPN.
This is now done. So Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis will include Tony Madlock and Mike Miller. And, like @JonRothstein tweeted, Larry Brown remains in play to fill the final spot. I’m told Penny wants LB and LB wants on staff. Just a matter of the administration signing off. https://t.co/qdmpRQPGjW— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 5, 2018
Miller played in the NBA for nearly two decades. He was drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in 2000. His career included stops in Memphis, Minnesota, Washington, Cleveland, and Denver.
The sharp shooter won two NBA Championships while playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for the Heat.
Miller retired from the NBA after the 2017 season and his family settled in Memphis.
The news of Miller’s imminent hire as an assistant coach at the UofM was first reported by John Martin of 92.9 FM ESPN on Wednesday night.
Pending NCAA certification test and a conversation with AD Tom Bowen, Mike Miller will be an assistant coach at the University of Memphis. Sides finalizing details. Very close to being done.— John Martin (@JohnMartin929) April 5, 2018
Brian Windhorst on the show: "I love Mike Miller. He's a tough guy, strong character, very smart. Tremendous at relationship building. ... Frankly, Mike Miller may be able to get hired into an NBA front office. If Penny can talk him into being an assistant, it's a huge win."— John Martin (@JohnMartin929) April 3, 2018
Hardaway’s staff now has one assistant coach opening.
The other has been filled by Tony Madlock, who played alongside Penny at the University of Memphis.
