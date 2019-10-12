0 People across the Mid-South are preparing for cold weather this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across the Mid-South are getting ready for the cold snap this weekend. Health officials are also reminding people to get their flu shots.

It feels like the weather affects our health because we've had people in our own newsroom get sick this week.

While it's easy to associate the weather with our health we're debunking big myth. The health dept say the weather doesn't actually cause the flu. However, this cold snap is good reminder to get that flu shot if you haven't already.

Local health experts told us the flu isn't circulating just yet because flu season starts around the holidays and continues into the spring.

With the colder temperatures, doctors say you should layer up with jackets and scarves, and doctors say we should continue to stay hydrated.

During these cooler months, the Shelby County Health Department director, Dr. Alisa Haushalter, says there are some groups of people who are more at risk. "With the change in weather, we do have to worry about people who have other respiratory illnesses some people are impacted if they have chronic lung disease or asthma there might be an impact. We also have to remember our seniors and people who are experiencing homelessness."

There were thousands of flu deaths across the country last flu season – 160 of them happened in Tennessee

If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, the health department is offering them at their clinics.

Here's a list of clinics for flu shots:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic 1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) 167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic 6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

There are also many people in our community who are living on the streets and they don't have any place to go.

We've been taking a closer look at the resources available for the homeless during this cold snap.

Fortunately, shelters like the Memphis Union Mission are open 24-7 all year long.

Staff members said they expect to see as many as 200 to 250 men tonight because of the cooler temperatures.

The Memphis Union Mission serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day and their lunch meal is open to anyone who needs it.

At night, it becomes a men's only shelter.

During the winter, staff members say they can see as many as 400 people a night and they served more than 339,000 meals last year.

That's why shelter staff said they've been preparing for the cooler weather since August.

Pastor Randy Daniels from the Memphis Union Mission told FOX13, "We start doing some logistical things like tables, chairs, making sure we have blankets. Then the City of Memphis is a very giving city.

We have already experienced some giving as far as coats and things like that, skull caps Memphis is very giving city, so we'd like to have those donations come in now."

The Memphis Union Mission said they also have jackets for those who stop by the shelter and don't want to stay overnight.

Potholes are also going to be a big problem during the cold months.

We talk about paving the roads most of the year because potholes are a major issue across Memphis.

Now, this shift in weather is a sign paving season is winding down.

The city told FOX13 cool temperatures and rainy weather aren't a good mix for potholes.

The City of Memphis said paving season runs from April to the end of November because of the weather.

As we all know, it stays pretty warm during the first part of fall except.

This year – the city set of goal of paving 350 lane miles, and so far, they've paved 214 miles. So, we're talking about more than half with about a month left on the paving calendar.

A city spokesperson said public works uses a hot asphalt mix that doesn't work well with the cold, rainy weather.

Depending on the weather – the city says they wrap up paving right after Thanksgiving.

City council approved $19.5 million for street paving this past budget season. The city said that's the largest paving budget ever.

