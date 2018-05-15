  • People asked to start filtering water as MLGW inspects lead pipes

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MLGW is asking some customers to filter their drinking water because of a replaced lead pipe.

    The utility company is in year two of a 10-year process to find, and in some cases replace, lead pipes. This started after a FOX13 investigation uncovered MLGW did not know the location of all the city’s lead pipes, which is a violation of federal law.

    The utility company is asking customers who have a known lead pipe leading to their house to use a filtered water pitcher provided by the company. It is being done out of what they’re calling ‘an abundance of caution.’

    Chief Investigative Reporter Jim Spiewak spoke with a top MLGW engineer about the risk of lead exposure, who is getting the filters, and whether or not everyone should be using them. He will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 & 6 p.m.
     

