People carrying truck loads of tires line up to sell them to Memphis

The Memphis Tire Redemption Program is happening today.
The tires will be collected at Refurban located at 1029 Florida Street.
Officials said the event will operate as scheduled today and tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – or until funds run out for the tire exchange.
Participants will be given $1 per tire for up to 250 tires.
