0 People very disappointed in 'Restoration Saturday' event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many in South Memphis were angry Saturday evening after an event they thought would reinstate suspended licenses and even expunge minor criminal offense from their records.

Lines were wrapped around the block for 'Restoration Saturday.' Hundreds, if not thousands of people turned out for 'Restoration Saturday' at Metropolitan Baptist Church.

The event was hosted by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office and several court offices.

The DA's office advertised it like this,

"Memphis drivers whose licenses have been canceled or suspended because they owe money - for court costs or child support, for example - will learn what steps they can take to have their licenses restored. Attendees also can learn if their are eligible to have minor criminal offenses expunged from their records."

Tony Mosley, was one of the people who attended the event - but he left very disappointed.

"It wasn't what they were saying it was going to be... It's a waste of time, Point blank. Period," Mosley said.

Another woman told FOX13 she was under the impression if she waited in line, her fines would all be paid off.

"'I'm giving up," said Keith Crum. He said this before even making it to the door.

Crum said he waited an hour and barely made it more than a few feet.

"That's all I can do is just give up. I think it could have been a little bit better than what it is. It could have been more organized. They could have had it in a better spot," said Crum.

We tried to go inside Metropolitan Church to find officials putting on the event to ask what went wrong.

However, MPD stopped us and told us we weren't allowed inside.

In a press release, the DA's office said they held Restoration Saturday because the first one - back in June - was such a success.

The people FOX13 spoke with at the event, said this was the same information you could get downtown.

Larry Buser with the Shelby County District Attorney's Office gave the following statement -

"We helped - and are still helping - many many people find out what they owe, what steps to take, and whether they are eligible to have records expunged. Also, child support issues are being addressed to clear the way to get driver's license restored."

