Person airlifted after being hit by a car in Shelby County

Shelby County Deputies are investigating after someone was hit by a car in northeast Shelby County.
According to SCSO Twitter, the victim, who has not been identified, was transported by helicopter to Regional One Hospital. They are currently fighting for their life.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tremaine Wilbourn sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
- Driver in stolen truck leaves Memphis 'due to being possessed by demons,' dies in crash
- Man rushed to hospital after shooting on major Memphis street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The accident happened on Houston Levee and Macon Road.
SCSO is asking anyone traveling through the area to be on the lookout for First Responders working in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}