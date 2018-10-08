  • Person critically shot in Binghampton, suspect on the run

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person has been shot Sunday night in Binghampton, according to MPD. 

    The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Carpenter St. Police told FOX13 the person who was shot was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is available at this point. 

