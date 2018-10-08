Person critically shot in Binghampton, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person has been shot Sunday night in Binghampton, according to MPD.
MPD investigating a shooting in Binghampton pic.twitter.com/rODDvdM6AA— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) October 8, 2018
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Carpenter St. Police told FOX13 the person who was shot was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this point.
FOX13 is working with MPD to learn more info, so check back on updates.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 425 Carpenter. One victim had been shot and xported in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 8, 2018
