GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a deadly train accident in Germantown.
Police were called to the area of Poplar Pike and McVay after a person was hit by a train in the area.
That person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers responded to the scene at 12:06 p.m.
Germantown Police will not release the identity of the person until the family is notified.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us for updates.
