  • Person dead after getting hit by train in Germantown

    By: Courtney Mickens

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a deadly train accident in Germantown.

    Police were called to the area of Poplar Pike and McVay after a person was hit by a train in the area.

    That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Officers responded to the scene at 12:06 p.m.

    Germantown Police will not release the identity of the person until the family is notified.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us for updates.

