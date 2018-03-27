  • Person hit by vehicle in Orange Mound, person in custody

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle in Orange Mound. 

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:55 a.m. at Park Ave and Goodman Rd. The crash involved a bicycle and a Cadillac. 

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    According to police, the driver has been taken into custody. 

    We are working to learn more on this investigation, so keep checking back for updates. 

