Person identified after deadly crash on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police are investigating a deadly crash on a major Mid-South interstate.
The Southaven Police Department responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. It was on the southbound side of Interstate 55, just north of Church Road.
When police arrived, officers saw an SUV was on fire. There was also a tractor-trailer involved in the accident.
Investigators told FOX13 the vehicle crossed the median and ran head-on with an 18-wheeler, killing him instantly.
Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was unharmed.
Southaven Fire and EMS were there to assist with the fire and any injuries.
One person was killed in the crash. The Desoto County Coroner has identified the victim as Justin Mchuley, 30, from Southaven, Mississippi.
Police said this investigation is still an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}