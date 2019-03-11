MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This shooting happened less than two miles away from a deadly shooting at Winchester Bowl. LIVE updates from the scene, now Good Morning Memphis.
MPD said a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hickory Hill.
Officers were called to the Hickory Farms Apartments early Monday morning.
>>Man dead after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
Police arrived on the scene around 2:50 a.m. Investigators told FOX13 one man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The victim is now listed in stable condition.
Officers on the scene have determined the shooting didn't happen at the apartments, but further down Winchester.
MPD is working to find the second crime scene right now.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man dead after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
- Person injured after early morning shooting in Hickory Hill
- Man found shot and killed while sitting in vehicle, victim identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}