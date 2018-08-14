Person injured after shots were into vehicle in Arkansas

JONESBORO. Ark. - Police in Arkansas are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle with people inside in Jonesboro.
Monday at 7:00 p.m., Jonesboro police arrived on the scene in the 1000 block of West Huntington Ave.
Officers say the vehicle was being shot at while driving away from the scene of a disturbance.
Residents at the home told police someone they knew drove to their home to get personal property that was left there.
The resident and driver then became involved in an altercation, then the driver left the scene.
A third party then arrived with a handgun. The vehicle was then hit by gunfire and an occupant received minor injury, possibly caused by debris.
Investigators were called to the scene where statements from witnesses were gathered and evidence.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Please contact the Jonesboro Police Department if you have any information regarding this case.
