Person killed during shooting at Mississippi gas station

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - Deputies are responding to a deadly shooting in north Mississippi.
Investigators said the shooting happened late Saturday morning at a gas station on Highway 51 and Highway 315.
According to Sheriff Dennis Darby, one person was shot and killed on the scene. Officers have a suspect in custody at this time.
Officials have not identified the victim or suspect. Details are limited at the moment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}