Person killed during shooting at Mississippi gas station

    PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - Deputies are responding to a deadly shooting in north Mississippi.

    Investigators said the shooting happened late Saturday morning at a gas station on Highway 51 and Highway 315.

    According to Sheriff Dennis Darby, one person was shot and killed on the scene. Officers have a suspect in custody at this time.

    Officials have not identified the victim or suspect. Details are limited at the moment. 

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

