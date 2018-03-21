Person of interest sought in southwest Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person of interest is being sought in a southwest Memphis house fire that happened on Tuesday.
The incident happened at a home in the 3800 block of West Valley Circle around 6:10 p.m.
The living room floor was intentionally set on fire, according to Memphis Fire Department. The total damage is estimated at $12,000 (structure and contents).
Memphis Fire Department investigators are seeking information regarding the incident and the person of interest.
If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
