  • Person of interest sought in southwest Memphis house fire

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person of interest is being sought in a southwest Memphis house fire that happened on Tuesday. 

    The incident happened at a home in the 3800 block of West Valley Circle around 6:10 p.m.

    The living room floor was intentionally set on fire, according to Memphis Fire Department. The total damage is estimated at $12,000 (structure and contents). 

    Memphis Fire Department investigators are seeking information regarding the incident and the person of interest. 

    If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person of interest sought in southwest Memphis house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing 11-year-old boy found

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis mother opens fire on woman in church parking lot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in the hand in South Memphis