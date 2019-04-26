Person of interest wanted for homicide investigation in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have identified the person of interest wanted for a homicide in a Memphis neighborhood.
The homicide happened in the 3400 block of Macon Rd. Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY: Man found shot multiple times, dies in Memphis neighborhood
MPD found a man shot multiple times, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers reviewed video and learned that the individual pictured below was at the scene when the homicide took place.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
