    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications said one person was shot at Opry Mills Mall Thursday afternoon.

    Communications said one person was shot inside Forever 21. Units are also responding to the Old Navy outlet inside the mall.

    The entire mall is being evacuated. 

    Police are still looking for a shooter.

    The victim is being transported to a Nashville hospital.

