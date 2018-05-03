NASHVILLE, Tenn. - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications said one person was shot at Opry Mills Mall Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018
Communications said one person was shot inside Forever 21. Units are also responding to the Old Navy outlet inside the mall.
Opry Mills Mall evacuated. Emergency crews still arriving. Traffic backed up. Another ambulance just went by @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/BLRUzAJtfi— Nikki Junewicz (@nikkijunewicz) May 3, 2018
The entire mall is being evacuated.
Police are still looking for a shooter.
The victim is being transported to a Nashville hospital.
