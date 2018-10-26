Person shot in the face during double shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Westwood area overnight.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Tuton Cv. around 11:00 p.m.
Video shows both victims inside a car when the shooting happened.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, the car was covered in bullet holes.
Officers say one of the victims were shot in the face, another was shot in the leg.
