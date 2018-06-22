  • Person shot in the stomach on Poplar Avenue

    Memphis police are investigating after someone was shot on a major Memphis road.  

    Information is limited but, we do know officers were called to the 300 block of Poplar Avenue.

    According to Memphis Fire Department, the victim was shot in the stomach. 

