  • Person shot outside Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person was shot Saturday afternoon outside a famous Memphis hotel. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to 250 N. Main, which is the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, for a shooting around 2:30 p.m. When they got to the scene they noticed someone was shot. 

    Memphis Police are only naming the person shot at this time as a "victim." They haven't released the sex or age of the shooting victim. 

    According to MPD, the victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more details about this latest shooting in the City of Memphis. Stay with us as we keep learning more information on this developing story. 

