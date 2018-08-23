  • Person shot to death at Memphis apartment complex

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Ridgeway area.

    Officers were called to the 6600 block of Waterstone Oak Way shortly before 6 a.m. It is an apartment complex.

    A FOX13 photographer on the scene saw a body lying on the ground.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    A short time later, people arrived on the scene and had an emotional reaction – covering their faces and embracing one another – after seeing what had happened.

    This is a developing story.

    Check back for updates and watch our coverage on our livestream or by downloading the FOX13 Memphis mobile app.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories