Person shot while driving in north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shot at another individual who was driving in northern Mississippi.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Police were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi around 3:45 p.m. after the victim reported being shot in the arm while driving.
Police said the victim was traveling on Hillmont Drive when someone in another car began shooting. The gunman continued to shoot at the victim while both cars were driving on Highway 6, according to Oxford police.
Christopher Butler, 29 of Oxford, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and has been booked in the Lafayette County Detention Center on charges of Drive-by Shooting and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Butler was given a $100,000 bond.
