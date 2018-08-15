Person struck, killed on Winchester Road

One person is dead after a car hit him on Winchester Road.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, we saw the body lying in the road near Tchulahoma Road.
A nearby car had its front windshield shattered.
Officers are working a fatal crash at Tchulahoma and Winchester were a pedestrian has been struck. The victim is an adult; however, the identity is unknown at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2018
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis.
