  • Person struck, killed on Winchester Road

    Updated:

    One person is dead after a car hit him on Winchester Road. 

    When FOX13 arrived on the scene, we saw the body lying in the road near Tchulahoma Road. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    A nearby car had its front windshield shattered.

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update you live on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories