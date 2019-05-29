  • Person taken to hospital after shooting at local apartment complex

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting inside a local apartment complex.

    Police were called to the 2900 block of Coach Drive around 3:00 a.m.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    The victim has not been identified by police.

    This is a developing story, stay with Good Morning Memphis for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories