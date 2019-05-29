Person taken to hospital after shooting at local apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting inside a local apartment complex.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Coach Drive around 3:00 a.m.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The victim has not been identified by police.
This is a developing story.
