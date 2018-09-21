  • Person trapped, airlifted to Regional One after critical accident in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are responding to a critical accident.

    One person has been airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

    The person in critical condition was also trapped in a vehicle, according to the SCSO.

    The two-vehicle crash happened at Pleasant Ridge and Sledge in northeast Shelby County.

    Deputies are asking drivers to use alternate routes in that area.

