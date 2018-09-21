Person trapped, airlifted to Regional One after critical accident in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are responding to a critical accident.
One person has been airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
Deputies are on the scene of a two vehicle accident at Pleasent Ridge and Sledge. One person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle. Please consider an alternate route to avoid delays.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 21, 2018
The person in critical condition was also trapped in a vehicle, according to the SCSO.
The two-vehicle crash happened at Pleasant Ridge and Sledge in northeast Shelby County.
Deputies are asking drivers to use alternate routes in that area.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. Watch a LIVE report - NEXT on Good Morning Memphis.
