Person wanted for questioning after man found shot in the head on Arkansas road

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. - Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot in the head on an Arkansas Road.
On Friday at 1:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500 block of Elm Street in Helena West Helena, Arkansas.
Police found LaPatrick Otis, 30, in the driver's seat of a gold 2005 Lincoln Town Car with a gunshot wound in the right rear of his head.
First responders applied presser to the wound until paramedics arrived on the scene. Otis was airlifted to Regional One and put on life support until he was pronounced dead.
Investigators have identified Dashon Hawkins as a person of interest that is wanted for questioning.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 Memphis for updates on the case.
