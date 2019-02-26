Person wanted for questioning in deadly Whitehaven shooting

Memphis police are hoping a person caught on camera will be able to provide answers for a Whitehaven homicide.
Officers responded to a shooting call in front of 4000 block of Graceland Drive where the victim was found unresponsive.
Related: Robbery victim shot, killed in Whitehaven, police say
Police said the shooting stemmed from a robbery.
Memphis Fire Department made the scene and took the victim to Regional One where he was later pronounced dead at Regional.
Officers watched video surveillance in the area and learned that a person and car were on the scene when this homicide took place.
Investigators said they are asking for help in identifying the person shown seen below.
