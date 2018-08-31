Person who sold mystery drug responsible for at least 7 overdoses could face murder charges

COMO, Miss. - A local attorney says the person who sold the drug investigators are still trying to identify could face murder or manslaughter charges.
FOX13 spoke with Panola County District Attorney John Champion Thursday.
RELATED STORIES:
- 1 dead, another in coma after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi
- Family of overdose victim speculates what the Mississippi 'mystery drug' could be
- Investigators crack case of mystery drug causing overdoses in Mississippi
Champion said the person who sold the mystery drug that caused a death and several overdoses could face murder charges if they sold them “with the intent to hurt someone.”
However, he said that could be hard to prove.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested for flashing joggers in Downtown Memphis
- Manhunt underway after deadly hit-and-run on Lamar
- Ex-Houston HS choir director accused of kissing students not facing criminal charges, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 also learned each of the people that took the drug and overdosed all thought it was cocaine.
Investigators still haven’t identified what the drug actually was.
They believe they will get hospital records by next week on everyone who overdosed, which should help the case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}