BATESVILLE, Miss. - A person will be taken into custody after the judge said a cell phone was brought the courtroom and a picture of the jury was taken.
That picture was also posted to Facebook Sunday night.
"That is in direct violation of my court order," said the judge.
The judge later stated that the suspect will face the 'maximum penalty' that the judge can give.
"Far warning, you get caught - you're going to do the time," said the judge.
Sheriff Darby Darby of Panola County, Mississippi clarified a female slipped the cell phone into the courtroom.
The woman has not been identified by investigators at this time.
Investigators cannot confirm if the person was affiliated with the prosecution or defense.
After the judge made the statement, the jury continued to deliberate on the fate of Quinton Tellis.
