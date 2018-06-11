0 Photo of soup from local restaurant going viral, but there's a catch

A photo of a bowl of a soup from a Memphis man is going viral on Facebook, and it's not for the right reasons.

Trending stories:

The post has been shared more than 500 times. Robert McCulley took to Facebook to say. "Don't get the wonton soup from Hunan in Millington, Tennessee. You never know what you are going to get."

There are two major problems, #FakeNews.

1) This photo made it around on Reddit longer than a year ago.

Click here for the original post.

2) A Google search shows there is not a restaurant by the name 'Hunan' in Millington.

FOX13 was not the only one to call out McCulley on his post.

Cory Owens wrote, "I challenge you guys to Google "wonton soup". LMAO I don't see a single wonton in that bowl. And you think they're going to serve their food in a paper bowl? I'm also pretty sure I saw someone else upload this same photo today on Facebook. Let me do a quick image search..."

Owens then links multiple links to where the photo has been posted before.

So before you share the post or worry about what's in your bowl, make sure you know where the photo came from.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.