Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an apology after a photo of him wearing a Confederate army uniform surfaced from his time in college.
The picture shows him on the far right wearing the uniform at a Kappa Alpha Order fraternity party while attending Auburn University in 1980.
RELATED: Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee regrets participating in ‘Old South' parties at Auburn University, report says
Lee issued a statement Thursday saying he didn’t mean to intentionally hurt anyone and regrets wearing the Confederate uniform in 1980.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother unable to explain 2-year-old son's death, indicted for first-degree murder
- ’I just prayed.’ Memphis brothers describe horrific bus crash involving OMYA football team
- 2 day care workers accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The photo was taken at what the fraternity referred to as an “Old South” party.
In the photo, Lee is seen standing next to three other people who were also wearing costumes.
Lee attended Auburn from 1977 until graduating in 1981 and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order.
The governor also has stated he never wore black face.
Kappa Alpha has banned members from wearing Confederate uniforms at their events since at least 2010, and they banned displaying Confederate battle flags since at least 2001, according to national order guidelines.
Below is the full statement issued by Lee regarding the photo surfacing:
“Although I have never acted to intentionally hurt anyone, I have the benefit of 40 years of hindsight to see that participating was insensitive and I’ve come to regret it.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}