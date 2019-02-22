  • Photo surfaces of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in college yearbook wearing Confederate uniform

    Updated:

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an apology after a photo of him wearing a Confederate army uniform surfaced from his time in college.

    Bill Lee in 1980 Auburn University yearbook -- photo (left) -- and attending Old South party from 1980 (right)
    Credit: Auburn University yearbook

    The picture shows him on the far right wearing the uniform at a Kappa Alpha Order fraternity party while attending Auburn University in 1980. 

    RELATED: Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee regrets participating in ‘Old South' parties at Auburn University, report says

    Lee issued a statement Thursday saying he didn’t mean to intentionally hurt anyone and regrets wearing the Confederate uniform in 1980. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The photo was taken at what the fraternity referred to as an “Old South” party. 

    In the photo, Lee is seen standing next to three other people who were also wearing costumes. 

    Lee attended Auburn from 1977 until graduating in 1981 and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. 

    The governor also has stated he never wore black face. 

    Kappa Alpha has banned members from wearing Confederate uniforms at their events since at least 2010, and they banned displaying Confederate battle flags since at least 2001, according to national order guidelines

    Below is the full statement issued by Lee regarding the photo surfacing:

    “Although I have never acted to intentionally hurt anyone, I have the benefit of 40 years of hindsight to see that participating was insensitive and I’ve come to regret it.”

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories