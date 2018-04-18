  • PHOTOS: Garbage truck crashes into Memphis care home

    A garbage trucked crashed into a Memphis elderly care home early Wednesday morning. 

    The care home is in the 1400 block of Finley Road in Whitehaven.

    The driver tried to stop the Waste Pro Management truck at the stop sign at Finley and Graceland, but the truck had a malfunction and wouldn’t stop. The crash took out the only stairwell in the home.

    Eight people were inside the home at the time of the accident.

    Two people, including the driver, were injured. The other was a worker who was on the couch near the stairwell.

    Both are expected to be ok.

    A tow truck is on the scene trying to help pull the garbage truck out of the house.

