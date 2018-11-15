Photos show students bundled in blankets inside SCS classrooms, sitting in hallways to stay warm

For the second time this week, White Station High School was closed early due to heating issues.
Parents and students alike took to social media to express their frustrations on the lack of heat -- and in turn the lack of a quick decision to close the school.
No heat at WSHS sitting in the halls pic.twitter.com/zq6YjElGnI— Olivia Jennings (@oliviabjennings) November 15, 2018
The air is blasting. It’s sad that the whole class has to bring blankets and wear coats. At least turn the air off. @SCSSupt @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/O7QsOXotSF— William Smith (@William93732068) November 15, 2018
Instead of heat, students said cold air was blowing out of the vents.
FOX13 received multiple calls and social media messages about issues.
Shelby County Schools ultimately decided to dismiss classes early at White Station. Students were let out at 11:30 a.m. -- that decision was posted on social media at 10:36 a.m.
We are releasing at 11:30 today due to heating issues.— White Station High (@SpartansWSHS) November 15, 2018
We asked SCS why they classes weren't canceled altogether. In a statement, the school system said the decision was made to reopen because issues identified on Wednesday were believed to be resolved. They said new issues were discovered Thursday morning.
FOX13 was at the White Station campus as school was letting out. We saw students bundled up in blankets as they exited the building.
We spoke to students and parents as the school was letting out. Hear what they had to say about the issues -- plus what SCS said when asked about rumored issues at other schools in the district -- on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}