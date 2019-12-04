Pilot of small plane that crashed in Mississippi released from hospital, officials say

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. - The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Mississippi Tuesday night has been released from the hospital.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 43 mile marker on I-22 at the Marshall County and Benton County line.
Officials told FOX13 that the pilot, identified as Doug Woods of Collierville, made radio calls stating that he was having engine problems and needed to make an emergency landing.
Woods ended up landing in the westbound lane of I-22, which is also known as Highway 78.
The plane was removed from the road and taken to a nearby field where the FAA is expected to arrive to investigate Wednesday.
