Pimp arrested for attacking woman he forcibly held into prostitution, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after he convinced her to partake in prostitution and then forced her to stay under his wing even after she tried to leave.
Jamarius Strickland is charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts.
Court records said the victim was recruited by Strickland to work as a prostitute. He promised they would provide protection, food, clothing, and personal needs for the victim.
Strickland and one of his prostitutes that helped him would make ads on various dating sites.
However, the victim told police Strickland would become violent if she didn't listen to him.
On January 5, she told police she brought back the wrong amount of money and was attacked by Strickland.
He also took her cellphone and did not allow her to make any calls.
