Pimp arrested for posting online ad for 14-year-old girl, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An online ad led to the arrest of a man who was selling a 14-year-old for sex, police say.
Memphis police detectives originally saw the advertisement on July 27 and went to the 5100 block of American Way.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents (FBI) were with the officers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Once they arrived on the scene, they met with the victim at the center of the ad.
The victim was then detained by investigators. While she was with the police, she spontaneously told them a man by the name of Arthur Hopkins "was responsible for placing the ad for sex online and that he was her pimp," according to the arrest affidavit.
Police found Hopkins by the swimming pool and also detained him.
While officers were talking him, Hopkins admitted to posting the ad, MPD says
He is charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act and was due in court on July 29.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}