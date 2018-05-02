0 'Pimp' caught sex trafficking woman and child in Mid-South city, police say

Two officers with the Oxford Police Department are being credited with saving the lives of a woman and girl from sex trafficking.

Officers pulled over a man whose driver’s license appeared to be fake. Immediately, they felt something wasn’t right.

38-year-old Edward Daniels was arrested. He is facing federal trafficking charges after police learned he was pimping at least two females, one of which was underaged.

“You hate to use ‘routine,’ but it was just another traffic stop,” Captain Hildon Sessums with Oxford PD told FOX13.

The incident happened March 1.

Police saw the car, which appeared to have fake tags, leaving the University Inn in Oxford. Once the car was pulled over, the officers noticed the suspect appeared to be under the influence and there were two females in the backseat.

Police learned the juvenile was a runaway. She and the adult female were both being used for sex, according to investigators.

The officers were tipped off by facial cues and the words spoken by one of the victims.

