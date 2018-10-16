Pit bull violently attacks four Tennesseans, 911 caller thought victims had been shot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.-- Clarksville Police say a shooting call on Monday turned out to actually be a violent dog attack.
Officers say the 911 caller initially thought people had been shot due to the nature of the victim's wounds.
Upon arrival, police found four victims outside of the trailer with dog bites.
The dog owner, a 36-year-old man, was found with several wounds and screaming in pain. Another 26-year-old man was found with severe bite wounds to his left arm and throat. The third victim, a 34-year-old woman, was semi-conscious, sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle and a 20-year-old was found dazed after being bit in the legs.
Police say the dog initially attacked one of the men and when the three other victims tried to stop the dog, they too were injured. The victims were able to secure the dog in the trailer before police arrived.
The 36-year-old male, 26-year-old male, and the female victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No reason was found for why the tri-colored pit bull initially attacked. It was taken into custody by Animal Care and Control.
