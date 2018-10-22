Pitt Hyde retiring from AutoZone

The founder of Memphis-based AutoZone is retiring.
J. R. “Pitt” Hyde III, a Director and the Founder of AutoZone, will not stand for re-election to the company’s Board of Directors and will retire from the board in December, according to a news release by the auto parts giant.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death after argument at Tennessee IHOP; police seek ID of subjects
- New electric scooter company must remove scooters from Memphis, city says
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions historic $1 billion jackpot numbers are in
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Hyde was CEO of a Memphis-based wholesale grocery company known as Malone & Hyde when he and the management team started in the auto parts business.
First known as Auto Shack, the company opened its first store in Forrest City, Arkansas on July 4, 1979.
There are now more than 5,000 stores across the country.
Most recently, Hyde made headlines after he was honored at the Freedom awards.
“Words cannot express the gratitude I have for Pitt and his vision to create this amazing organization,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Customer Satisfaction. “With nearly 40 years of leading AutoZone, Pitt’s presence will always remain with our company. From his development of our unique and powerful culture, to his leadership, to teaching us to give back to the city where we live, work and play. We wish Pitt and his wife, Barbara, all the best and we thank both of them for their passionate guidance of AutoZone and philanthropy to Memphis and beyond.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}