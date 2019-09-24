Pizza delivery driver puts suspect in headlock during attempted robbery, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man in a violent attempted robbery of a pizza delivery worker.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim, who works for Pizza hut, made a delivery on the 2200 block of Clifton.
When she arrived, there was a man in the front yard with a blue shirt over his head.
He told her to knock on the door, police said. She did as she was told and a man in a mask answered the door and pointed a gun at her.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The man from the front yard also pulled a gun on her.
They tried to force her into the house, but she put one of them into a headlock. She eventually let go and ran.
During the investigation, police said they arrested Erin Tillman after he admitted to being one of the men who attempted to rob the victim.
The second suspect was not named in the report.
Erin Tillman is charged with Aggravated Robbery.
The violent crime police said Tillman was recently arrested for, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}