Pizza delivery driver shoots teen at Shelby County apartment complex

    A pizza delivery driver shot a man he thought was trying to rob him at a southeast Shelby County apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

    The incident happened at the Southwind Lake Apartments in the 8100 block of Portree Drive.

    The Papa John’s driver told investigators he was walking back to his car when he noticed two men walking behind him. He said one of the suspects ran up to him in an aggressive manner and pulled out what he thought was a gun.

    The driver pulled out his own gun and fired three shots, according to the SCSO. One of the suspects, an 18-year-old, was hit in the torso. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Investigators said the delivery driver drove a mile and a half away on Hacks Cross before calling 911.

    No charges have been filed at this time.

    FOX13 has reached out to Papa John’s for comment.
     

     

