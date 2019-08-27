0 Plan shows big improvements coming to the Highland Strip area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New design plans have been announced for the Highland Strip entertainment district. The goal is to make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Jonathan Flynt with LRK Architect told FOX13 safety improvements is the top priority with this project.

"We'll be updating a lot of the street lightings that you see. We may be putting in more street lighting. We also want to put pedestrian scale lighting in," said Flynt.

An effort is also being made to try to slow down drivers.

"We have to work with the city to define that. What that might be is things like improving the intersections, maybe adding texture pavements," said Flynt.

Cheryl McCluskey told FOX13 she visits the Highland Strip area once a week, usually fighting traffic to get to a specific shop.

"I had to cross the street to come to Bell Tower and you see the traffic you have to go across," said McCluskey.

Other visitors are in favor of this plan, they said it would be a good use of tax-payer dollars.

The project is still in the planning phase. Developers are trying to figure out what changes can be done and where to start.

A timeframe for when changes could start has not been announced.

