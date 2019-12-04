Plane crash in Mississippi county leaves pilot injured, officials say

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. - A plane crash in a Mississippi county left a pilot injured.
Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. Benton County officials confirmed to FOX13 that a single pilot plane crashed.
The crash happened near I-22 at the Marshall County and Benton County line at mile marker 43.
Officials told FOX13 that the pilot was injured, but his condition is currently unknown.
Mississippi Highway Patrol, Benton County Sheriffs, Marshall County Sheriffs and the Hickory Flat fire department are all on the scene.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
