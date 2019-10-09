FAYETTE Co., Tenn - A single-engine plane crashed at the Fayette County Airport. The airport is located at 1075 Airport Rd. Somerville, TN.
FOX13 is working to find out if the crash occurred during takeoff or landing.
One person was on board, but he walked away from the crash.
Fayette Co. officials said the plane nosedived into a field and caught on fire.
