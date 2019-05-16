0 Planet Fitness offering local teens chance to work out for free during the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School is almost out and that means free time for students. Local teens have a chance to use this time in a healthy way.

From now until September 1, teens ages 15-18 can work out for free at any Planet Fitness.

It's called the “Teen Summer Challenge.”

“They usually would be sitting maybe on the couch or on their phone during the summers,” said Shelbi Gwaltney, club manager at the location on Poplar Avenue. “This is just a good opportunity for them to come in and implement some healthy ways into their lifestyles versus just being at home.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Jareel Johnson will lead training sessions at the Poplar Avenue location. Classes will focus on strength and cardio training.

“It will give them something to do over the summer. I know if I had something like this coming up, something like this would really help,” said Johnson.

A program like this is needed. According to the Center for Disease Control, one in five teens are obese.

Also, three in five teens don't get the 60 minutes of activity that's required five days a week.

Johnson said working out can also be a stress reliever.

“So I know as a child you might be going through whatever. You come in here, put all that in the workout. You feel much better after that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said no matter what the fitness level, there is a spot for everyone.

“Whether you're a beginner, advanced level, no matter what your level is, you can come in here and get a great workout in,” Johnson said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.