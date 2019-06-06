Planned Parenthood protesting Tenn. state representatives' support of 'Fetal Heartbeat Bill'

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Planned Parenthood purchased billboards around town calling out Tenn. State Rep. John Deberry for his stance on abortion.
The organization said he doesn’t represent the community’s views after he voted in favor of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortions around six weeks after conception.
Planned Parenthood officials are calling Deberry’s support of that bill part of the “War on Women’s Health.” Three billboards on display show Deberry’s face.
If people text the number on the billboard it gives them information on Deberry’s voting record.
Deberry, meanwhile, said he has the right to vote how he sees fit. He said the organization has the right to protest, but it won’t change the way he thinks.
Two other representatives voted in favor of the bill: Rep. Joe Towns of Memphis and Rep. John Windle of Livingston.
Planned Parenthood officials said they are raising awareness about their voting records as well.
Deberry said he believes he is being targeted by the organization.
“They are targeting me because I’m considered the most conservative. It’s amazing to me how the party of inclusion doesn’t have room for a moderate democrat for the entire state of Tennessee,” Deberry said.
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill is currently in summer study for review.
