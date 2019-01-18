Plans for city-run fire department on hold in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Plans for a city-run fire department in Lakeland are on hold.
Currently, the Shelby County fire department handles those emergency calls in the city and Lakeland residents pay $2.4 million a year in monthly fees for the service.
The former board of Lakeland commissioners wanted to start a city-run department, which would have included expenses up front, and then cost less over time.
But newly elected Mayor Mike Cunningham said there are more pressing city issues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two killed after vehicle crashes into tree near Memphis middle school
- 2 people shot, killed by West Memphis police after running over officer in stolen vehicle
- Police set up substation inside local apartment complex plagued by drugs, gangs and crimes
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“I believe the school is much more important than the fire station right now,” said Cunningham.
Shelby County Fire Chief Alvin Benson said his department will work with Lakeland officials whether they keep continue the same agreement or start a new department.
But Benson said they need to make a final decision soon.
“Obviously if you have a fire department we would not need as many staff as we anticipate needed, so I would attrition some folks. So, the decision to even delay impacts us in some way,” said Benson.
Lakeland commissioners will ask Shelby County for an extension on its current agreement. Next month, the board will decide whether to postpone the project indefinitely.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}