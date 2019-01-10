0 Plans for Germantown Country Club land still up in the air one month from closing

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - There are still a lot of questions about what will happen to Germantown Country Club after the trustees decided to close it down next month.

Now, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission is exploring ways to buy the land and preserve the area as a park.

“See if this 180 acres natural wooded amenity would fit in and fold in our master plan. We have no answer on that yet,” said Palazzolo.

There are already 29 community parks, making up 700 acres of land in Germantown.

FOX13 spoke with some community members who would love to see another park and others who would like to see a nature center.

Palazzolo said this is a unique situation because this is private property and there’s potentially another buyer interested in the land.

“There are also some groups to my understanding trying to position themselves to buy the club as a private entity to perhaps continue it ongoing as a golf club, and we wouldn’t stand in their way,” Palazzolo said.

The property trustee wants to sell the land by the end of April.

“We won’t rush to a decision. This is a something big for our community and as such it shouldn’t be treated lightly,” said Palazzolo.

At this time, Palazzolo said it’s too early to know how much it would cost to buy the land.

The club will be open for golfing until Feb. 28.

