Plans to add hotel in Overton Square are changing, city council says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Plans to add a hotel in Overton Square continue, but the Memphis City Council approved to add an alternative plan to the permit.
It would let developers create apartments or stacked townhouses to the space.
It will be located on South Cooper Street close to where a parking lot sits currently.
Customers like Erika Anito said they are not excited about the plans.
“That’s kind of an inconvenience for people who come over here all the time,” Anito said.
Anito said there’s scarce parking in the area, but the report for the plans states they think the parking garage has enough room for visitors.
She also said this is the last place she wants to see tourists because it’s the place the locals flock to on weekends.
“I feel like Midtown is kind of a place away from all the hotels and, you know, the big city, and it’s kind of a chill place for everybody to go,” Anito said.
Construction is set to start in November.
