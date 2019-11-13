0 Plans unveiled to change Memphis skyline with $1 billion investment into Pinch District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A real estate firm has unveiled a major development that includes a project so big it will change the Memphis skyline.

18 Main revealed the plans to reimagine the Pinch District, which is near the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid and has already invested $14 million on Pinch properties to show a vision.

The new development plans will show the Pinch's potential. The cost of this plan is about $1.1 billion.

The Shelby County Commission discussed a resolution during their meeting today for the 18 Main's Pinch District redevelopment project.

"18 Main's investment in the Pinch district establishes a clear commitment to the future of our city," said Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) President Jennifer Oswalt.

"We think the planned neighborhood will be a great amenity for residents in Harbor Town and Uptown, as well as St. Jude employees. Tom Intrator and his team have created a concept that is truly unique, and that is something we look for in a developer partner."

The vision will be constructed in two phases and will focus on residential, hotel, retail and office development.

Phase One will cost about $604 million, and Phase II will cost about $486 million, which does not include the costs of parking and infrastructure.

"From St. Jude families and staff to Convention Center visitors to Downtown employees and beyond, the Pinch District will welcome and bring together people from all walks of life," Intrator said.

The plan will exceed about 2.8 million square feet with 400 hotel keys and 1,500 residential units constructed.

Transportation solutions are being discussed and evaluated.

"Generating walkability requires attractions and amenities that are worth walking to," said Intrator. "This is about density and connectivity. We are building up and not out. We aim to create new energy that will build upon itself."



